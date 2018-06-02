

CTV Ottawa





After disappointing prformances in Ottawa in recent provincial elections, Ontario PC leader Doug Ford says he is confident his slate of "all-star candidates" will turn the region blue.

"We have great, great candidates, the best the PCs have ever put forward to the people of Ottawa," Ford said looking around the table at the local candidates.

The PC party has just one Member of Provincial Parliament in Ottawa, Lisa MacLeod. She's running for re-election in the new riding of Nepean.

"It's been lonely for a long time," MacLeod joked about her time at Queen's Park.

"Make no mistake, when you look at the electoral map on June 7th around 10 p.m. you are going to see a lot of PC MPPs in the city," she added.

Hundreds turned out at the morning pancake breakfast in Nepean to greet Ford on his second stop of the campaign. Former rivals and likely cabinet ministers Caroline Mulroney and Christine Elliott came from Toronto to add bench strength to the event.

Ford's second stop was a round table with local candidates and a media availability. There, Ford presented no new policies or plans to finance his platform, instead focusing on the party's promise to eliminate the carbon tax, reduce hydro bills and to cut taxes, all without eliminating a single job.

Ford is set to make another campaign stop in Ottawa at 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.