OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Food delivery driver 'swarmed', assaulted on Cumberland Street

    The Ottawa Police Service is looking for three suspects involved in an alleged 'swarming' robbery and assault against a food delivery driver on the evening of Oct. 30.

    Police say the employee was driving on Cumberland Street just before 12:45 a.m. when he was suddenly tackled off of his electric scooter. A male suspect allegedly began to assault the driver and two suspects 'engaged' in the assault shortly after.

    Police say the suspects ran off with the victim's scooter and fled the area.

    Robberies are defined as swarming when two or more suspects apply force, or the threat of force, against a victim to steal their property, according to police.

    A few minutes later, two of the three suspects were captured on surveillance cameras at an apartment building on King Edward Avenue.

    The first suspect is being described as a white male with hair in a bun, dark clothes and carrying a light-coloured backpack.

    The second suspect is described as a tall white male with a dark jacket, blue jeans and a red hoodie.

    The third suspect is a man wearing blue jeans and an orange construction vest. Police did not provide a photo of the third man.

    Those with information as to the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada supported United Nations resolution on Israel-Hamas ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas. Canada's position on the non-binding resolution at the UN General Assembly represents a big shift in its long-standing position of voting with Israel on major resolutions.

    CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor

    Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News