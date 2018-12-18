

CTV Ottawa





Employees with Environment and Climate Change in the Fontaine Building in Gatineau are advised the building is closed Tuesday, December 18. There is a water pressure issue that is part of a greater City of Gatineau problem with a watermain break. There will be limited access for employees who need to gather their laptops.

Employees are asked to contact their managers for instructions regarding work arrangements. Contact the ECCC Building Closures Emergency line at 1-800-343-6938 for information on when the Fontaine Building will re-open.