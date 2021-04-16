Advertisement
Following provincial announcement, OPS says will not conduct random stops
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Friday, April 16, 2021 11:03PM EDT
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA --
Following the new enforcement measures announced by the province on Friday, the Ottawa Police Service says it will not conduct random stops.
In a statement Friday night, OPS wrote, "We will be taking a deliberate and careful approach that emphasizes equity, legality, and efficacy in the application of these authorities with the specific and exclusive purpose to support public health measures."
More to come…
New Provincial Enforcement Measures to Support Public Health Orders https://t.co/9smhW6swCS#ottnews— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) April 17, 2021