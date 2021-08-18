OTTAWA -- It's a grey day in Ottawa.

A fog advisory is in effect this morning. Environment Canada says cisibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero in some places, which could make driving dangerous.

Fog patches are expected to lift later in the day, but the cloudy sky will remain.

The weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm. The forecast high is 29 C with a humidex of 37.

The overnight low is 18 C.

Thursday's outlooks is partly sunny with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26 (humidex of 32).

Friday could see a bit more sunshine and a high of 30 C.

Some clouds are in the forecast for the weekend with highs approaching 30 degrees and the possibility of rain.