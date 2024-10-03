Fog lifts over Ottawa with a sunny day in the forecast

OTTAWA
    A sunny and warm early October day is in the forecast for Ottawa, after a blanket of fog lifted over Ottawa.

    Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Ottawa early Thursday morning, as fog covered parts of downtown and Lowertown. The fog lifted just before 9 a.m.

     

    The forecast calls for a mainly sunny day in Ottawa. High 21 C.

    Clear tonight. Low 9 C.

    Mainly sunny to start on Friday with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for mainly sunny. High 18 C.

    A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday. High 17 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 15 C and a low of 6 C.

