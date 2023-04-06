Fog advisory issued for Ottawa

A thick blanket of fog is covering Ottawa at the start of the Easter long weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Ottawa, calling for "near zero visibility" over some areas.

"Locally dense fog will continue for a few hours before lifting later this morning," the weather agency said in a statement.

As of 9:45 a.m., heavy fog continued to cover many roads across the city.

Several flights were delayed at the Ottawa International Airport as heavy fog blanketed the airport.

The forecast calls for fog to dissipate this morning then mainly sunny. High 9 C, with the temperature falling to +4 C this afternoon.

Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries overnight. Low -4 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a chance of flurries. High +2 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 6 C. Sunday will see sunny skies and a high of 11 C.