Fog advisory issued for Ottawa

A thick blanket of fog covers downtown Ottawa on Thursday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) A thick blanket of fog covers downtown Ottawa on Thursday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs

Now, 12 of California's 17 major reservoirs are filled above their historical averages for the start of spring. That includes Folsom Lake, which controls water flows along the American River, as well as Lake Oroville, the state's second largest reservoir and home to the nation's tallest dam.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina