Fog advisory issued for Ottawa
A thick blanket of fog is covering Ottawa at the start of the Easter long weekend.
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Ottawa, calling for "near zero visibility" over some areas.
"Locally dense fog will continue for a few hours before lifting later this morning," the weather agency said in a statement.
As of 9:45 a.m., heavy fog continued to cover many roads across the city.
Several flights were delayed at the Ottawa International Airport as heavy fog blanketed the airport.
The forecast calls for fog to dissipate this morning then mainly sunny. High 9 C, with the temperature falling to +4 C this afternoon.
Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries overnight. Low -4 C.
A mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a chance of flurries. High +2 C.
The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 6 C. Sunday will see sunny skies and a high of 11 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 6-10
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec storm: A third of customers should have power restored within 24 hours
About a third of Quebecers without power following Wednesday's ice storm should have electricity back within 24 hours, officials said Thursday morning.
In pictures: Major snow, ice storm rips through five provinces
A round-up of ice storm photos and videos in Quebec, Ontario as the Colorado low finishes dumping freezing rain on Canada's east coast.
14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: Global Affairs
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, Global Affairs announced in a statement Thursday.
Loblaw CEO Galen Weston's compensation jumps 55 per cent to $8.4 million
Galen Weston took in $8.4 million in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year in his role at the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd.
BREAKING | Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent.
China vows 'forceful' measures after U.S.-Taiwan meeting
China vowed reprisals against Taiwan Thursday after a meeting between the U.S. House Speaker and the island's President, saying the U.S. was on a 'wrong and dangerous road.'
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs
Now, 12 of California's 17 major reservoirs are filled above their historical averages for the start of spring. That includes Folsom Lake, which controls water flows along the American River, as well as Lake Oroville, the state's second largest reservoir and home to the nation's tallest dam.
Idaho governor signs 'abortion trafficking' bill into law
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law Wednesday that makes it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
A pilot in South Africa made a hasty emergency landing after discovering a highly venomous cobra hiding under his seat.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed, hundreds without power after freezing rain in the Maritimes
It’s an extra long Easter weekend for some students in the Maritimes. Snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain caused many schools in the region to close or delay opening Thursday.
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Dartmouth hotel cancels events as negotiations with province continue
One of the largest hotels in Dartmouth appears to be changing its business model. The owners are in negotiations with the province to possibly expand the number of rooms reserved for unhoused people.
Toronto
-
New information emerges in case of dog walker shot at 13 times for telling vehicle to slow down
Police released new information in the case of a 65-year-old man who was shot at 13 times after gesturing to a driver to slow down on a residential street north of Toronto.
-
Bailao proposes scrapping Ontario Place redevelopment plans to relocate science centre
Ana Bailao has plans for Ontario’s Place future redevelopment, but the Toronto mayoral candidate says they don’t include building an outdoor adventure park and mega spa.
-
Mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder Surprise
A toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
Montreal
-
Quebec storm: A third of customers should have power restored within 24 hours
About a third of Quebecers without power following Wednesday's ice storm should have electricity back within 24 hours, officials said Thursday morning.
-
Here are the Montreal-area schools closed today due to ice storm
Many school boards and school service centres in and around Montreal are closed Thursday as hundreds of thousands of households are in the dark from a major ice storm.
-
Here's a list of community centres open in and around Montreal to warm up, charge your phone
Many municipalities and boroughs in the Montreal region have opened community centres for citizens to charge their electronic devices and stay warm during the power outages caused by the ice storm.
Northern Ontario
-
Mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder Surprise
A toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
-
Sudbury police charge local businessman with fraud
A 51-year-old Sudbury businessman is charged with several counts of fraud after complaints led to a dozen different investigations involving his two local companies.
-
Ontario government announces new rule for highways that comes with $1,000 fine
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
London
-
'Time consuming' process of dismantling cannabis extraction lab
London police are reminding the public that officers are still on scene of a cannabis extraction lab on Commissioners Road east.
-
These five buildings will face the city’s wrecking ball
A new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
-
Police investigating after pedestrian struck by car
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in east London, Ont. Wednesday night.
Winnipeg
-
'It is what it is': Winnipeggers dig out from winter wallop dumping 15 cm of snow
Winnipeg streets were amok with stuck buses and slow-moving vehicles as the city was walloped by a major early spring snow fall – a situation some say was made worse by a city decision to delay plowing.
-
Woman to pay back $425K in stolen lottery tickets from gas station, court decides
A Manitoba justice has decided a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets over a more than four-year period while working at a gas station will have to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Crash in downtown Winnipeg leaves armoured truck flipped on its side
A crash in downtown Winnipeg early Thursday morning left an armoured truck flipped on its side.
Kitchener
-
Guelph police now involved in Brant Avenue fire investigation
The Guelph Police Service (GPS) is now involved in the investigation of a Sunday house fire on Brant Avenue.
-
Kitchener Rangers to play game 4 without captain Pinelli
The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.
-
Blair Engaged loses court battle over Amazon warehouse, ordered to pay legal costs
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has determined that while the City of Cambridge breached its own procedural bylaw, it will also reject an application from a citizens committee to review the building of an Amazon Warehouse.
Calgary
-
Calgary to break ground on Stampede Trail redevelopment
The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation is set to break ground on the $20-million Stampede Trail redevelopment plan.
-
Renters say 'predatory' increases are pricing them out of Calgary
Multiple people tell CTV News their rents have jumped as high as 40 per cent year over year. They say without significant solutions from the province, they'll be forced onto the street.
-
Food prices are expected to keep going up by five to seven per cent in 2023: report
Canadians won’t be getting a break from soaring food prices any time soon, according to a December 2022 report which forecasts it will be more than $1,000 more expensive to feed the average family of four in 2023.
Saskatoon
-
Protestors rally in Saskatoon against RBC’s support of fossil fuel projects
Protestors gathered at Saskatoon’s Kiwanis Park to protest the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon council approves $500k for 2025 World Juniors bid
Saskatoon is preparing its bid to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.
-
'Free donuts': Devastated Saskatoon couple offers sweet reward for missing dog
Measuring the emotional value of a family pet would be nearly impossible for most pet lovers, but for one Saskatoon dog, the value wasn’t measured in money, but in donuts.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent.
-
Edmonton Oilers roots a part of Danielle Serdachny's journey to Canadian women's team
The Edmonton Oilers were prominent in Danielle Serdachny's childhood.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend begins
It hasn't been a COLD start to April. But, each of the first five days has been cooler than average in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s police watchdog probes officer-involved shooting in Surrey
British Columbia’s police watchdog has been deployed to Surrey after an officer-involved shooting.
-
'We have to break the cycle': Vancouver leaders, B.C. premier defend tent city decampment
The premier and Vancouver's top officials defended their approach to Wednesday's takedown of the Downtown Eastside tent encampment with police enforcement, insisting safety issues had escalated to the point they had to act.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent.
Regina
-
Regina police identify 33-year-old man as city's second homicide victim of 2023
A death investigation that began on Wednesday is now the city’s second homicide of 2023, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
'Fighting for his rights': Sask. man with schizophrenia allegedly denied SAID benefits after being injured in fire
Jennifer Flesjer says her brother, Jeffrey, is being denied his Saskatchewan Assured Income Disability (SAID) benefits after being grievously injured in a house fire in Regina.
-
More conversations with REAL needed before decisions made as fallout of tourism rebrand continues, mayor says
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said conversations are continuing with the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd (REAL) board of directors about possible repercussions following the Experience Regina rebrand in March.