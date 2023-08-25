A fog advisory is in effect for the capital Friday morning.

Environment Canada is warning of areas of dense fog early this morning.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” the weather agency said in a statement.

The fog is expected to dissipate late this morning.

It will be a muggy end to the work week in the capital.

Friday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. The high will be 25 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 31.

It will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm. The overnight low will be 16 C.

It will be a rainy start to the weekend in Ottawa. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm.

Saturday’s high will be 21 C, with a humidex of 27.

Skies will clear Saturday evening and temperatures will drop to 8 C overnight.

On Sunday – sunny skies and a high of 22 C.