Fog advisory in effect for Ottawa

It will be a rainy, foggy start to the day in Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the capital. A thick blanket of fog has reduced visibility across the city and is not expected to lift until later this morning.

It will also be cloudy today with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 4 C.

There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle overnight and temperatures will fall to -1 C.

It will be a cloudy start to the day tomorrow but skies will clear around noon. Tomorrow’s forecast high is -2 C, but temperatures will fall to -5 C tomorrow afternoon. The wind chill will make it feel more like -8 degrees.

Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and the overnight low will be -8 C.

On Friday – sunny skies and a high of 0 C.