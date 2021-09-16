OTTAWA -- It’s a foggy start to the morning in Ottawa, but once the fog clears it’s going to be a sunny day.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory Thursday morning for Ottawa, Gatineau and parts of the Ottawa Valley including Petawawa, Pembroke and Renfrew.

The advisory says there is near-zero visibility because of the fog, especially near the Ottawa River.

It’s expected to clear later this morning, but in the meantime travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

After the fog is over, Thursday will be mainly sunny with a high of 23 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with more fog patches in the morning. The high will be 26 C with the humidex reaching a balmy 33.

The weekend is expected to be beautiful: sunny both days with highs in the low 20s.