Fog advisory, freezing rain warning ends for Ottawa area
Published Thursday, December 26, 2019 1:09PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 27, 2019 6:47PM EST
OTTAWA -- A fog advisory from Environment Canada has ended for the Ottawa area.
Throughout the day on Friday, there was near zero visbility in parts of the region, with dense fog patches near the Ottawa Valley.
A freezing rain warning is also no longer in effect.
A special weather statement remains in effect with a freezing rain storm expected late Sunday into Monday. The freezing rain is expected to turn into snow throughout Monday. Travel conditions are expected to be poor.
RELATED IMAGES