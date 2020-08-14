OTTAWA -- A driver escaped with minor injuries after a flying wheel struck his vehicle while driving on the Queensway in Ottawa's west-end.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to an incident on Hwy. 417 near Parkdale Avenue just before 8 a.m. Friday.

Police say the investigation has determined the wheel fell off an eastbound vehicle, flew over the median barrier and struck a westbound vehicle.

The wheel smashed through the windshield of the vehicle, damaged the roof and bent the steering wheel. The 36-year-old man driving the vehicle was transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The OPP says the 46-year-old driving the vehicle that lost its wheel has been charged with operating an unsafe vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act. Police say the driver told officers he had recently been doing brake work on his car.

The OPP investigated a similar incident on Hwy. 7 in Ottawa's west-end last week. Police say in that cased, the wheel landed in the ditch, causing no damage.