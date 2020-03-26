OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s former police chief is encouraging Canadians to fly the maple leaf to show our “social solidarity” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charles Bordeleau tweeted series of photos Thursday showing Canadian Flags flying in his Ottawa neighbourhood.

“It’s not July 1 yet but Canadian flags are popping up in our neighbourhood. Like (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau said, we’re all in this together Canada so let’s show our social solidarity and put up our flags!”

MAJIC 100 radio encouraged Ottawa residents to fly their Canadian flags at home.

Several people quickly tweeted Bordeleau photos of the Canadian Flag flying.