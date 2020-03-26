Fly the Canadian Flag in social solidarity during COVID-19 pandemic
The Canadian flag is seen in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on October 2, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s former police chief is encouraging Canadians to fly the maple leaf to show our “social solidarity” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charles Bordeleau tweeted series of photos Thursday showing Canadian Flags flying in his Ottawa neighbourhood.
“It’s not July 1 yet but Canadian flags are popping up in our neighbourhood. Like (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau said, we’re all in this together Canada so let’s show our social solidarity and put up our flags!”
MAJIC 100 radio encouraged Ottawa residents to fly their Canadian flags at home.
Several people quickly tweeted Bordeleau photos of the Canadian Flag flying.