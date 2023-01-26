Flurry of tickets issued during winter parking bans on Ottawa streets
Ottawa Bylaw officers have buried motorists with nearly 10,000 parking tickets for violating the winter weather parking bans during significant snowstorms this winter.
The city of Ottawa has issued a daytime winter weather parking ban today, with on-street parking prohibited between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Only vehicles with an on-street parking permit are permitted to park on city streets during the winter weather parking bans.
Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa shows Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services officers have issued 9,936 tickets for violating the winter weather parking bans so far this winter.
During the last daytime winter parking ban on Jan. 13, Bylaw Services officers issued 2,578 tickets to drivers for parking on Ottawa streets between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
There were 4,045 tickets issued to drivers during the winter weather parking ban between 10 a.m. Dec. 23 and 7 a.m. on Dec. 24. An overnight parking ban Dec. 16 and 17 resulted in 3,313 tickets issued.
"During a winter weather parking ban, any vehicle that does not have an on-street parking permit that remains parked on the street is subject to receiving a ticket," Bylaw Services Director Roger Chapman said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
"This is the case regardless of whether the plow has passed, as it is possible that a second plow run is necessary. While officers use their discretion, it’s not always possible to determine ownership of an unattended vehicle and whether the owner has parked for the day or just temporarily."
The city may declare a winter weather parking ban when Environment Canada forecasts seven centimetres or more of snow.
"The bans are enacted to help city crews efficiently clear snow from roads with the goal of making them as safe as possible for all road users. This includes opening up roadways and keeping driving lanes clear for first responders to utilize in the case of an emergency," Chapman said.
The fine for violating the winter weather parking ban is $125, with an early payment option of $105.
Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 8,364 tickets for violations during the four winter weather parking bans in the winter of 2021-22. A total of 22,042 tickets were issued during the six winter weather parking bans over the winter of 2020-21.
