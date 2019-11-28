Flurries to start the day, then clearing up
Published Thursday, November 28, 2019 4:00AM EST
The National Gallery of Canada seen on Friday, Nov. 23.
OTTAWA -- After a warm spell to start the week, expect cooler temperatures to resume Thursday.
Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of flurries Thursday morning in Ottawa, before they're expected to taper off in the afternoon.
The weather agency is calling for a high of 2 C, but a wind chill of -7 C in the afternoon.
Thursday night, the temperature is expected to plunge to a low of -8 C, with a wind chill of -13 C.
Friday, expect a sunny day with a high of -4 C.