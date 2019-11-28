OTTAWA -- After a warm spell to start the week, expect cooler temperatures to resume Thursday.

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of flurries Thursday morning in Ottawa, before they're expected to taper off in the afternoon.

The weather agency is calling for a high of 2 C, but a wind chill of -7 C in the afternoon.

Thursday night, the temperature is expected to plunge to a low of -8 C, with a wind chill of -13 C.

Friday, expect a sunny day with a high of -4 C.