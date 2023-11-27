Flurries, rain showers in the forecast for Monday

Expect a wintry commute and rainy conditions throughout the day on Monday in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast for Nov. 27 calls for a 30 per cent chance of rain showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon.

Southwest winds at 30 km/h will gust to 60 km/h and become light late this afternoon.

Temperatures will fall to 2 C this afternoon with a chilly low of minus 8 C in the evening.

The rest of the week calls for a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures remaining around the freezing point.

Tuesday will be cloudy in the morning with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and the afternoon. The high will be minus 5 C and a low of minus 10 C in the evening.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a high of 3 C. There will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the evening.

According to Environment Canada, the average historical temperature for this time of year is a high of 1.6 C and a low of minus 5.6 C.

The most snowfall recorded on Nov. 27 in Ottawa was in 1995 where there was 19 cm of snow recorded.