OTTAWA -- Will flurries help the tulips grow?

The forecast for the final week of April includes the “F word,” and Canada’s top weather forecaster warns May will not bring warm weather immediately.

First, let’s look at the forecast for the next few days.

Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy day with a high of 11C.

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries overnight. A low of 3C.

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries. High 10C.

Tuesday. A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Ottawa did have a trace of snow on April 27, 2019.

May arrives on Friday, but Environment Canada’s monthly forecast is dampening expectations for warm temperatures to arrive.

The forecast for the next four weeks, starting Monday, April 27, calls for temperatures to be below normal for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning Live last week that while May will be cool, the warm weather is going to arrive soon for Ottawa.

“We see the month of May between a little cooler and normal temperatures,” Phillips said.

“The period of May, June, July, that three month period, is going to be warmer than normal. May is going to start off a little on the cool side, but I think we’re really going to warm up. We’re going to go from slush to sweat I think pretty fast once we get well into May.”