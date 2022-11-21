Flurries, cold weather to start the work week in Ottawa

You’ll want to bundle up if you’re going outside today - it will be cold and windy in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and flurries beginning this morning. It will be windy with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour. Today’s high will be 2 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -15 degrees this morning.

There is a 70 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast for this evening. Temperatures will drop to -9 C overnight and it will feel more like -11 degrees with the wind chill.

It will be a sunny start to the day tomorrow with clouds rolling in Tuesday afternoon. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 1 C, but it will feel more like -12 degrees with the wind chill tomorrow morning.

It will be cloudy with a chance of flurries tomorrow evening, and temperatures will fall to -2 C overnight.

On Wednesday – cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 1 C.