After Ottawa's first winter storm of the season came earlier this week, cold temperatures are set to arrive.

There is a 70 per cent chance of flurries on Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada, with a high of -5 C.

But on Wednesday night, the temperature will drop. The overnight low will be -13 C, with the wind chill making it feel more like -19.

On Thursday, the high will be -6 C, with a wind chill of -20 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon. The weather will be mainly cloudy, but clearing late in the morning.

Things will warm up on Friday to above freezing, with a high of 1 C and a 70 per cent chance of flurries.

On Saturday, the high will shoot all the way up to 10 C, with rain showers expected. Sunday will return to a more season 1 C with a mix of sun and cloud.