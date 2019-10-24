

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Ottawa Public Health flu shot clinics start next week.

The first clinic is being held on Nov. 2 at A.Y. Jackson Secondary School. For a full list of clinics, visit the Ottawa Public Health website.

Residents will also be able to get their flu shots at their local pharmacy by next week.

According to the city, there were 1,134 cases of influenza and 18 reported influenza-related deaths during the 2018-19 flu season in Ottawa.

This year, the World Health Organization’s annual recommendation for the composition of the vaccine was delayed by one month, which may have an impact on supply and availability.

The Flu Mist nasal spray will be unavailable in Canada this upcoming season.