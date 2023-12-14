Flu season begins in Ottawa as respiratory viruses circulate

Ottawa residents are being urged to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations and stay home from parties and family events if they are sick, as respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the capital heading into the holiday season.

"OPH is now declaring the start of flu season in Ottawa," said a statement from medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches and hospital leaders.

In a message released on Thursday, health officials urge residents, especially those at higher risk, to receive their updated COVID-19 vaccine and annual flu shot as soon as possible.

The latest wastewater surveillance data shows very high levels of COVID-19 and influenza circulating in Ottawa, while RSV levels remain high. The influenza positivity rate has surpassed five per cent over the last two weeks.

"Wastewater levels of COVID-19 and hospitalizations are higher now than they were at this time last year," health officials said.

In addition to getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, health officials are asking people to do the following things to limit the spread of viruses:

Stay home when sick and remain at home until you are fever-free and your symptoms have been improving for 24 hours

Stay up to date on your vaccines

Wash your hands often and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze

Wear a mask

Hospitals in Ottawa reported high patient volumes this week, as respiratory virus season ramps up in Ottawa.

The Montfort Hospital reported wait times up to 20 hours earlier this week for a full assessment in the emergency department. CHEO also reported a spike in influenza related admissions, pushing the children's hospital above capacity.

"Influenza is still to rise and the burden on our hospitals is real," Etches told CTV News Ottawa last Friday.

"People probably already notice that people around them are getting these viruses."