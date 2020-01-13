OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health reports a spike in lab-confirmed cases of influenza in the capital at the start of the new year.

Since the flu season began in September, OPH says there have been 256 confirmed cases in Ottawa, as of Jan. 4, 2020. That’s up from 159 cases for the week ending Dec. 28, 2019.

So far, 166 cases this season were Influenza A, 87 cases were identified as Influenza B, while two cases were flagged as Influenza A & B.

Ottawa Public Health says it is aware of one influenza-related death so far this season.

OPH says 24.7% of all respiratory samples tested positive for influenza.

The median age for all cases is 56.

Influenza A tends to affect older people, with a median age of 66. The median age for Influenza B cases is 14.