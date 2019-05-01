Flooding in Ottawa has caused a number of road closures and lane reductions.

  • Bayview Dr. is closed from Ritchie Ave. to Len Purcell Dr.
  • Grandview Rd. is closed at Carling Ave.
  • The Chaudière Bridge remains closed. Drivers are detoured to the Portage Bridge.
  • Churchille Ave. N. is closed between Selby Ave. and Ferndale Ave.
  • The ramps to and from Hwy. 50 e/b in Gatineau at Rue St-Louis are closed.
  • Lane reductions are in place along the Sir John A. Macdonald Pkwy W/B at Parkdale and again at Woodroffe.