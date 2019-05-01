Flooding: road closures and lane reductions
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 6:49AM EDT
Flooding in Ottawa has caused a number of road closures and lane reductions.
- Bayview Dr. is closed from Ritchie Ave. to Len Purcell Dr.
- Grandview Rd. is closed at Carling Ave.
- The Chaudière Bridge remains closed. Drivers are detoured to the Portage Bridge.
- Churchille Ave. N. is closed between Selby Ave. and Ferndale Ave.
- The ramps to and from Hwy. 50 e/b in Gatineau at Rue St-Louis are closed.
- Lane reductions are in place along the Sir John A. Macdonald Pkwy W/B at Parkdale and again at Woodroffe.