

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The City of Ottawa is hosting community information sessions this week for residents affected by flooding.

The meetings are meant to help affected residents learn how best to return home, clean up debris, and apply for financial assistance.

Representatives from the City, Ottawa Public Health, the Red Cross, the Insurance Bureau of Canada, and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs will be present.

There will be four meetings this week.

Monday, May 13

Fitzroy Harbour: 2 to 4 pm, Fitzroy Harbour Community Centre, 100 Clifford Campbell Street

Constance Bay: 6:30 to 8:30 pm, Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre, 262 Len Purcell Drive

Tuesday, May 14

Cumberland: 6:30 to 8:30 pm, R.J. Kennedy Arena, 1115 Dunning Road, Community Hall

Thursday, May 16