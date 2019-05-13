Flooding info sessions to be held this week
Waves from the Ottawa River crash against a wall of sandbags as Jim Schiavo, left, and Rob Hamilton try to reinforce it, at their friend's home in the Ottawa community of Constance Bay on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (The Canadian Press / Justin Tang)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 7:23AM EDT
The City of Ottawa is hosting community information sessions this week for residents affected by flooding.
The meetings are meant to help affected residents learn how best to return home, clean up debris, and apply for financial assistance.
Representatives from the City, Ottawa Public Health, the Red Cross, the Insurance Bureau of Canada, and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs will be present.
There will be four meetings this week.
Monday, May 13
- Fitzroy Harbour: 2 to 4 pm, Fitzroy Harbour Community Centre, 100 Clifford Campbell Street
- Constance Bay: 6:30 to 8:30 pm, Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre, 262 Len Purcell Drive
Tuesday, May 14
- Cumberland: 6:30 to 8:30 pm, R.J. Kennedy Arena, 1115 Dunning Road, Community Hall
Thursday, May 16
- Britannia: 6:30 to 8:30 pm, Nepean Sportsplex, Hall A, 1701 Woodroffe Avenue