The City of Ottawa is hosting community information sessions this week for residents affected by flooding.

The meetings are meant to help affected residents learn how best to return home, clean up debris, and apply for financial assistance.

Representatives from the City, Ottawa Public Health, the Red Cross, the Insurance Bureau of Canada, and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs will be present.

There will be four meetings this week.

Monday, May 13

  • Fitzroy Harbour: 2 to 4 pm, Fitzroy Harbour Community Centre, 100 Clifford Campbell Street
  • Constance Bay: 6:30 to 8:30 pm, Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre, 262 Len Purcell Drive

Tuesday, May 14

  • Cumberland: 6:30 to 8:30 pm, R.J. Kennedy Arena, 1115 Dunning Road, Community Hall

Thursday, May 16

  • Britannia: 6:30 to 8:30 pm, Nepean Sportsplex, Hall A, 1701 Woodroffe Avenue