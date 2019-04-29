Flood waters impact Monday commute
A pedestrian walks across the Chaudiere bridge as high waters on the Ottawa river pass just under Saturday May 6, 2017 in Ottawa. Parts of the region are seeing flood due to high water levels and heavy rains.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 4:10AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 29, 2019 5:48AM EDT
The Monday commute to work and school could be impacted by flood waters across the National Capital Region.
The Chaudière Bridge remains closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic after water levels inched closer to the bottom of the bridge over the weekend.
Public Services and Procurement Canada says the bridge will remain closed until water levels recede enough to allow the crossing to be inspected.
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority has redesigned 16 bus routes in the Constance Bay, West Carleton and Westboro areas due to flooding. New route information is posted on the OSTA website.
The OSTA says routes in Britannia and Orléans/Cumberland areas will remain the same.
In Gatineau, Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said the Chaudière Bridge’s closing and several flooded streets will make it difficult to get around. The Mayor is asking residents to limit their travel and opt for car sharing or public transit over the next week.
The Treasury Board Secretariat is asking civil servants who live or work in Gatineau to check with their manager before heading to work. Employees are asked to use telework or other flexible work arrangements, where possible, to help recovery efforts. Managers are encouraged to give employees living or working in Gatineau maximum flexibility in work arrangements over the coming days.
Municipal services in the City of Ottawa and City of Gatineau remain open today.