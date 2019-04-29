

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Monday commute to work and school could be impacted by flood waters across the National Capital Region.

The Chaudière Bridge remains closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic after water levels inched closer to the bottom of the bridge over the weekend.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says the bridge will remain closed until water levels recede enough to allow the crossing to be inspected.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority has redesigned 16 bus routes in the Constance Bay, West Carleton and Westboro areas due to flooding. New route information is posted on the OSTA website.

The OSTA says routes in Britannia and Orléans/Cumberland areas will remain the same.

OSTA has posted new routes with temporary stops on https://t.co/glc9LniRqN for Constance Bay Area, Greenland/Armitage Area, and Westboro Area. There are no route changes for Britannia Area or Orleans/Cumberland at this time. — OSTA (@OttSchoolBus) April 29, 2019

In Gatineau, Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said the Chaudière Bridge’s closing and several flooded streets will make it difficult to get around. The Mayor is asking residents to limit their travel and opt for car sharing or public transit over the next week.

The Treasury Board Secretariat is asking civil servants who live or work in Gatineau to check with their manager before heading to work. Employees are asked to use telework or other flexible work arrangements, where possible, to help recovery efforts. Managers are encouraged to give employees living or working in Gatineau maximum flexibility in work arrangements over the coming days.

If you live or work in #Gatineau, please check with your manager. Using telework and other flexible work arrangements, where possible, can help recovery efforts. #ottflood #inondations2019 — TBS Canada (@TBS_Canada) April 28, 2019

Municipal services in the City of Ottawa and City of Gatineau remain open today.