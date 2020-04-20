OTTAWA -- The Flood Watch has been lifted for the Ottawa River.

The watch was issued ahead of the Easter weekend due to rising temperatures and heavy rain in the forecast for Easter Monday. Water levels did rise slightly last week through the Ottawa area.

The Ottawa River Regulation Committee says water levels are decreasing along the main stem of the Ottawa River from Pembroke down to the Montreal region.

In a statement from the Rideau Valley, Mississippi Valley and South Nation Conservation, officials say “it is expected that levels will continue decreasing to normal spring freshet levels as no major precipitation is forecasted over the next few days.”

Residents are advised to stay away from watercourses where flows are high and where banks might be unstable.