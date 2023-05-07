Flood watch continues along the Ottawa River and final bids due soon for the Ottawa Senators: Five stories to watch this week

Water levels are expected to recede this week on the Rideau Canal, the Transit Commission receives an update on LRT work and final bids due soon to buy the Ottawa Senators.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Ottawa River flood watch

All eyes will be on water levels along the Ottawa River this week, after homes, properties and roads were flooded from the Ottawa Valley through to Gatineau.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board says water levels peaked on Saturday in the national capital region, and "should begin to decline slowly in the coming days."

Officials have said water levels have peaked near the 2017 levels in the Whitewater Region and in Constance Bay, where volunteers have spent another weekend filling sandbags to help protect properties.

Whitewater Region declared an emergency due to the high water levels.

In Gatineau, dozens of roads are currently flooded, and 137 people have left their homes to stay in hotels due to rising water levels.

On Sunday, the city of Gatineau warned residents that water levels "will remain high for another week or two, and could rise again in the event of heavy rainfall."

Transport Canada has issued a boating ban along the Ottawa River on the Quebec side from L'Isle-aux-Allumettes to Masson-Angers due to the high water levels.

The Ottawa River continues to flood several roads in Gatineau on Saturday, Officials say water levels are stabilizing, and should begin to recede in the coming days. (City of Gatineau/release)

How much maintenance will the LRT require this summer?

The Transit Commission is scheduled to receive an update on bus and O-Train service during its monthly meeting on Thursday.

OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar and transit staff will likely face questions about possible shutdowns of the Confederation Line for maintenance in June, after Amilcar suggested there would be another shutdown for work. Amilcar said last month that no decision has been made on how long the closure would last and what sections require work.

A section of the light rail transit system was closed for two consecutive weekend while Rideau Transit Maintenance conducted remediation work to address leaking water in the tunnel.

Staff told the Transit Commission last month that the waterproofing system in the tunnel is compromised, causing water leaks "above the expected levels" – especially around Rideau Station.

The shutdown allowed staff to investigate the leaks and apply short-term fixes, and is part of a four-phase process to fix the issue.

An Ottawa LRT train near Bayview Station in November 2021. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Senators sale watch

It's the final week for prospective owners of the Ottawa Senators to submit their final non-binding bids for the club.

Postmedia says the deadline for the bids to Galatioto Sports Partners, the bankers handling the sale of the club, is May 15.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has partnered with Toronto-based real estate firm the Remington Group to make a bid. Snoop Dogg announced last week he is part of Los Angeles entrepreneur Neko Sparks' bid for the club.

On Saturday, Postmedia reported Canadian music superstar The Weeknd has partnered with Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel of the Harlo Capital Group.

The Canadian Tire Centre will remain the home of the Ottawa Senators as the club takes the next step in building a new arena at LeBreton Flats. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Closure of Queen Elizabeth Driveway

A popular stretch of road along the Rideau Canal will open for cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users starting next weekend.

The National Capital Commission's active use program on Queen Elizabeth Driveway starts on Saturday, with the road closed to vehicles between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue.

From May 13 to June 25, the QED will be closed to vehicles on Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Starting July 1, the road will be closed to vehicles seven days a week until Labour Day.

The NCC is also closing roads to vehicles in Gatineau Park on most days through the spring and summer.

From May 6 to September 22, the Gatineau Park parkways will be open to private vehicles on Wednesdays from 8 am to 30 minutes after sunset, and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 30 minutes after sunset.

Canadian Tulip Festival

The tulips are starting to bloom across the national capital region ahead of the popular Canadian Tulip Festival.

Close to one million tulip bulbs are planted at Commissioners Park, along the Rideau Canal and other areas of the national capital region.

The Canadian Tulip Festival kicks off on Saturday, and runs until May 22 at Commissioners Park.

Events include the Tulip Markets, Tulips at Night, the Tulip Boutique, movies in the park and a sound and lights show starting at 9:15 p.m. daily.

MyNews contributor Gail White of Ottawa sent in this Tulip Festival picture taken on May 12, 2014.

Events in Ottawa this weekend

Monday

Ottawa Built Heritage Committee – 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday

Ottawa Public Library Board meeting – 5 p.m.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board meeting – 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa Catholic School Board meeting – 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Ottawa City Council – 10 a.m.

Thursday

Ottawa Transit Commission meeting 9:30 a.m.

National March for Life in Ottawa – 12:30 p.m.

Friday

Ottawa City Manager Hiring Panel meeting – 9:30 a.m.