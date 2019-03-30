Residents in the Rideau Valley are bracing for potential flooding this weekend.

After record-setting snowfall in Ottawa this January, along with mounds of ice and snow that has yet to melt; those who put away their winter coats and boots are now pulling them out of storage.

Snow is coming down with freezing rain in the forecast with flood advisories issued for the capital ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/z9zn6zmPqs — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) March 30, 2019

In downtown Ottawa, salt trucks patrolled slick streets Saturday morning and afternoon, clearing slush and snow. Cars and buses dealt with slippery conditions, while rain and snow pelted pedestrians huddled underneath umbrellas.

“Hate it,” said Ottawa resident Christine Delorme, “Always have!”

Tourists from Mexico, Fernando Alos and Karla Luna, spent the day touring downtown and Parliament Hill; Alos was draped in a poncho.

“It's too cold here, but it's beautiful.” said Alos.

Peter Tsiligiannis, from Toronto, dreaded walking the streets when he saw the forecast.

“Snow in the morning, freezing rain around lunchtime and now it's raining, Ottawa weather,” he said “Go figure.”

Drivers along Highway 417 dealt with heavy rainfall and reduced visibility Saturday afternoon. The early preview of April showers came while the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (RVCA) issued a flood warning for low-lying areas from Manotick to Kemptville.

Rideau River could experience flooding in the coming days and weeks with rising water levels ⁦@RideauValleyCA⁩ issues warning ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/RZefCgwu1I — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) March 30, 2019

“We're seeing a maximum of 25mm of rain following the snow we had earlier,” said Brian Stratton of the RVCA, “When that hits the ground it's going to take a little while to get into the system but we do expect between 24 and 48 hours from now, these areas that we'd identified could be flooding.”

Rideau Valley Conservation Authority officials said they will monitor watershed conditions and are reminding residents to avoid lakes, streams and rivers and stay away from bodies of water covered in ice.