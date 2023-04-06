Flood warning in effect for sections of Rideau Valley Watershed

A flood warning is in effect for sections of the Rideau Valley Watershed south of Ottawa following the heavy freezing rain this week.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority says flood conditions are present across the Rideau Valley in many low-lying areas adjacent to several rivers, creeks and ditches.

"Additional areas have the potential to flood over the next few days, especially because of snow remaining within the city of Ottawa and the Tay River watershed," the conservation authority said in a statement.

Properties around the Rideau River, Bob's Lake, Christie Lake and Tay River could see flooding over the Easter weekend.

Ottawa received 38.5 mm of rain on Wednesday, while Kemptville received 63.5 mm of rain and Brockville saw 42.6 mm of rain.

The conservation authority notes that following this week's heavy rain, the forecast calls for temperatures to stay above 0 C moving into next week.

Water levels and flows are expected to increase or remain high in all waterways across the Rideau Valley Watershed, according to the conservation authority. Some specific areas of concern include:

Properties around Bob's Lake, Christie Lake and Tay River in the upper Rideau Valley Watershed

The Rideau River near Becketts Landing and Kemptville Creek, particularly in the areas around Hilly Lane, Rideau Glen Lake, Golf Course Lane, Barts Lane and Cedar Beach lane

The Rideau River near Kars

Properties around smaller creeks and streams in the lower Rideau Valley Watershed

A flood watch is also in effect for the following areas: