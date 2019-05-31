

CTV Ottawa





A flood warning along the Ottawa River from Arnprior to Hawkesbury ended on Friday. The warning was issued back on April 19.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority says waters remain at above normal levels in those areas for this time of year. The authority says a High Water Safety message will remain in effect until June 7.

As of Thursday evening, the boating ban along the Ottawa River in Renfrew County was lifted. The move means boaters, kayakers and tour boat operators can begin to use the Ottawa River in the national capital region.