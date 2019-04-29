

The fight against the Flood of 2019 will be hampered by another heavy rainfall. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for 20 to 40 millimetres of rain starting Wednesday morning. The statement covers an area stretching from Bancroft to Cornwall and includes Ottawa and Gatineau. The Ottawa River Regulating Committee's latest update indicates water levels will hit peak on Tuesday or Wednesday. CTV Ottawa has reporters in numerous locations including Gatineau, Quyon, Rhoddy's Bay, Britannia, Fort Coulonge and Pembroke.

Much of Quyon is taking on water quickly. 20 people are out of their homes right now. ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/VTjWO4FjHb — LeahLarocque (@LeahCTV) April 29, 2019

This is Rob. He’s been working tirelessly & relentlessly to save his father’s house in #ConstanceBay. On only a few hours sleep over the last 3 days. They need help. More sandbags if possible. 922 Bayview Dr. #ottflood #ottnews #ottawa @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/wVszFc44Mc — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) April 29, 2019