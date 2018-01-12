

CTV Ottawa





After a midday high around 12 degrees, the temperature in Ottawa and surrounding areas will plummet Friday with a flash freeze warning in effect.

Environment Canada says as the temperature drops, the rain will turn to snow, with accumulation between 5 to 14 cm expected.

There may also be a brief period of freezing rain during the changeover.

With the flash freeze, roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slippery. The city and police are advising extreme caution during the evening commute.

The City of Ottawa says crews are clearing catch basins so melted snow drains before the flash freeze and encouraged residents to clear catch basins nearby.