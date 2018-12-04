

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says flags will be lowered at Canadian federal buildings Wednesday, to mark the death of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.

President George H.W. Bush was a statesman, patriot and true friend to Canada. On Wednesday, as Americans mourn his passing, flags on federal buildings in Canada and at Canadian offices in the United States will be flown at half-mast. May he rest in peace. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 4, 2018

Flags will be lowered in both Canada and the U.S.

Bush died Friday at the age of 94. He was the 41st President of the United States.

His remains were lying in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington D.C. Tuesday. His funeral will be held Wednesday. By his own choice, there will not be a formal procession through the streets of downtown Washington D.C., as there has been for other presidents.

The New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ will cease trading for the day Wednesday.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will be among the dignitaries delivering eulogies at Bush's funeral.

The U.S. Embassy in Ottawa says they will make a book of condolences to the Bush family available for signatures Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day.

To honor the life and legacy of President George H.W. Bush, the United States Embassy in Ottawa invites members of the public and diplomatic community to express their sympathy to the Bush Family for their loss by signing a condolence book. #Remembering41 https://t.co/hZb4i6XAhp pic.twitter.com/XGgaN4xwRC — U.S. Embassy Ottawa (@usembassyottawa) December 3, 2018

With files from The Associated Press.