Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says flags will be lowered at Canadian federal buildings Wednesday, to mark the death of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.

Flags will be lowered in both Canada and the U.S.

Bush died Friday at the age of 94. He was the 41st President of the United States.

His remains were lying in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington D.C. Tuesday. His funeral will be held Wednesday. By his own choice, there will not be a formal procession through the streets of downtown Washington D.C., as there has been for other presidents.

The New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ will cease trading for the day Wednesday.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will be among the dignitaries delivering eulogies at Bush's funeral.

The U.S. Embassy in Ottawa says they will make a book of condolences to the Bush family available for signatures Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day.

