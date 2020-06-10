OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say five young people were treated for overdose symptoms Tuesday evening, and a 14-year-old boy is now facing a drug trafficking charge.

Police say they were called to Ramsey Crescent, near Pinecrest Road, Tuesday evening on a report of a man possibly experiencing an overdose.

When police arrived, they say they located a vehicle and allegedly found someone inside with what they called a "large quantity of white pills." The pills have been submitted to Health Canada for analysis.

Five youths were treated for overdose symptoms in the area, believed to be linked to consumption of the suspicious pills. Police claim they have received "numerous calls" for overdoses from the Ramsey Crescent area over the last 48 hours.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy, who was among one of the five youths treated for overdoses Tuesday evening, was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released on an undertaking into the custody of his parents, police said.

The boy cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he is underage.