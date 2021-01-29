OTTAWA -- Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce insists assessment centres will have capacity to test kids for COVID-19 as schools reopen for in-person learning next week.

All elementary and secondary schools will reopen for in-person learning on Monday for the first time since the start of the Christmas break.

In a special statement, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Ottawa Public Health and its hospital partners are taking steps to prepare for the return of in-person learning, including adjusting its school team capacity.

"Alert testing partners to increase capacity to test children, and is increasing communications to schools and families to prevent transmission and handle the situation as well as possible," said Dr. Etches.

Dr. Etches says Ottawa Public Health is anticipating a "number of students testing positive" as they return to using the daily screening tool.

"We expect the rise of positive tests to stabilize once students are back in school and in an environment that has demonstrated the public health measures are successful in preventing further transmission," said Etches.

Earlier this week, Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Task Force said there has been a decline in the number of children and youth tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa during the lockdown. A total 1,500 children and youth were tested the week of Dec. 12, while only 730 children and youth were tested the week of Jan. 16.

The positivity rate for children aged 5-12 is at 17 per cent.

In a statement on Friday, the testing taskforce outlined five things for parents and school staff to know about COVID-19 testing before heading back to the classroom:

CHEO will release appointment slots for the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena for the next 72 hours, moving forward. The taskforce says it wants to ensure any child who needs a COVID-19 test has access to a scheduled appointment. The taskforce says Ottawa’s assessment centres are open and have capacity to test kids who are symptomatic or who are identified as a high-risk contact. "In fact, same-day or next-day appointments are frequently available." Kids who are identified as high-risk contacts (someone who was exposed to a person who tested positive for the virus) should get tested at the recommended 5-7 days from the last contact, but also if any symptoms develop. Use the Ottawa Public Health screening tool each morning before sending your children to school. Keep in mind that it is possible to test positive for COVID-19 even with only a single mild symptom. The taskforce says even if just one person in your home is showing symptoms, everyone, including siblings and other people in the household, must also self-isolate (even if they don’t have symptoms) until the test results are received for those who have been tested. "If the screening tool advises that a child must stay home and observe symptoms for 24 hours, other members of the household must also self-isolate during this period of observation."

Dr. Etches tells parents that the opening of schools does "not mean we are in the clear or that we are ready to ease up on other public health measures and provincial restrictions."

Etches urges parents to "stay at home" except for students to participate in school.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx