The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says five people were injured in a head-on crash early Sunday morning near Buckingham, Quebec.

It happened on Highway 50 around 3:30 a.m.

The SQ says a vehicle with only one occupant going westbound struck another vehicle that was travelling eastbound with four people inside.

Emergency crews had to use special tools to free the occupants from the vehicles. The drivers of the vehicles sustained the most serious injuries.

A section of the highway was closed for several hours but reopened around 11 a.m.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and no charges have been laid.