OTTAWA -- Five people in Aylmer were taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning Thursday night.

Gatineau Police say they were called to a house on rue George-Label around 9:30pm.

Three adults and three children were taken to the Hull Hospital and are expected to recover.

Police are not commenting on the reason for the poisoning but say it was because of “human error. “

Gatineau Police continue to investigate.

Officials are reminding everyone not to ignore the warnings- if you think you may be exposed- get out immediately. Adding, prevention is critical when it comes to carbon monoxide. Police suggest having separate smoke and CO units.