Five people hurt after OC Transpo bus crashes into ditch on Hwy. 174

Five people are being treated for injuries following a crash involving an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Hwy. 174, between Montreal Road and Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard just after 2 p.m.

Photos show an articulated OC Transpo bus in the ditch on the side of the highway.

Paramedics say five people on the bus are being treated for injuries.

Ottawa police continue to investigate.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Hwy. 174 eastbound between Montreal Road and Jeanne d'Arc.