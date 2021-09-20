OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say five people have been arrested and charged following an investigation into a reported hit-and-run downtown.

In a release, police say officers were called to the intersection of Dalhousie and Rideau streets Sunday. The driver of a vehicles involved did not remain at the scene.

Police found the suspect vehicle a short time later. During the investigation, police say officers found a handgun and drugs.

All five people in the vehicle were arrested.

Police said Kenny Deville, 20, of Repentigny, Que.; Maxim Lifshits, 22, of Montreal; Jerry Louis, 22, of Ottawa; Maria Jane Parro, 47, of Ottawa; and Lyndsey-Dawn Dawn Porteous, 32, of Carleton Place, Ont. were charged with "various firearms-related offences as well as Controlled Drugs and Substances Act."

All five are due in court Monday.