OTTAWA -- A woman suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation in a morning fire at an apartment building in Ottawa's east end.

Ottawa fire received a call from an alarm company just after 7 a.m. reporting a fire alarm at 240 Brittany Drive, off St. Laurent Boulevard. Several calls reported a fire in an apartment at the building.

When firefighters on scene, heavy black smoke and flames were coming from windows of a unit on the fourth floor.

Firefighters began tackling the flames and searching the unit to ensure everyone had evacuated," said Ottawa fire in a media release.

"During the evacuation, the adult from this unit was separated from their three children. Firefighters located the children in the lobby of the building and brought them outside to reunite with their parent."

Firefighters have confirmed the occupants of the unit have evacuated. Brittany drive is closed from St Laurent to Bangs.

The damage was contained to one unit at the end of the floor.

Ottawa fire says a family of five living in the unit will receive victim services from the Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

Ottawa Paramedics assessed five people on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.