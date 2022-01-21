Five more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa but hospitalizations are holding steady, Ottawa Public Health reported Friday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Ottawa now sits at 657 people.

Ottawa Public Health reported 82 people in Ottawa hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, down from 84 on Thursday. There are 10 people in intensive care units with an active case of COVID-19, up from eight on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for active COVID-19. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital says there are 62 patients at the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19 and there are 47 patients with COVID-19 at the Montfort Hospital.

There are 169 COVID-19 cases involving patients at the Ottawa Hospital, while CHEO is reporting eight COVID-19 admissions on Friday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 13 to 19): 240.2 (down from 240.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Jan. 14 to 20): 20 per cent (up from 19.7 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.82 (up from 0.77)

Known active cases: 3,777 (-100)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 82 people in Ottawa hospitals on Friday with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 84 on Thursday.

There are 10 people in the ICU, up from eight on Thursday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 2

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 2

40-49: 5 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 6

60-69: 14 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 21 (5 in ICU)

80-89: 21 (1 in ICU)

90+: 10

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 904,733 (+988)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 838,290 (+1,280)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 487,559 (+6,687)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 84 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 37 in hospital, 7 in ICU*

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 33 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 14 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 22 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 134 in hospital, 6 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

*The EOHU says it is working on a new reporting system. Figures are as of Jan. 28, 2022.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

24 long-term care homes

45 retirement homes

34 hospital units

53 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH paused reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of Jan. 2.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.