Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Five new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday
OTTAWA -- There are five new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while zero new deaths linked to the virus have been reported for a fourth straight day.
Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation on Saturday afternoon.
Since the first case of COVID-19 announced in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 2,054 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 260 deaths.
There are currently three people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses. One person is in the Intensive Care Unit.
Recovering from COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health reports 84.5 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are now resolved.
A total of 1,736 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
There are currently 58 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
COVID-19 outbreak
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Welcome House on Argyle Street.
Ottawa Public Health says two staff members at Welcome House have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the website, Welcome House is a transitional home for refugees who are in need of a temporary and welcoming home. It is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Meantime, the COVID-19 outbreak is over at Robertson House retirement home.
Four residents and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at the home.