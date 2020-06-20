OTTAWA -- There are five new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while zero new deaths linked to the virus have been reported for a fourth straight day.

Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation on Saturday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 announced in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 2,054 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 260 deaths.

There are currently three people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses. One person is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports 84.5 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are now resolved.

A total of 1,736 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 58 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

COVID-19 outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Welcome House on Argyle Street.

Ottawa Public Health says two staff members at Welcome House have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the website, Welcome House is a transitional home for refugees who are in need of a temporary and welcoming home. It is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Meantime, the COVID-19 outbreak is over at Robertson House retirement home.

Four residents and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at the home.