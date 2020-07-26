OTTAWA -- Five more Ottawa Public Library branches reopen on Monday for contactless service and returns.

The Ottawa Public Library has been reopening branches in "waves" over the summer for cardholders to return items and pickup holds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the following branches will reopen:

Alta Vista branch

Blackburn Hamlet branch

Centennial Branch

Elmvale Acres branch

Emerald Plaza

Also starting Monday, you will no longer need to book an appointment to pick up your available holds at branches offering the contactless holds pickup services.

The Ottawa Public Library says if you already booked an appointment for July 27 or later, you can pick up your holds anytime during operating hours starting Monday. You don't need to take any action to cancel your appointment.

Returns will be accepted during opening hours at all branches.

Here is the list of other Ottawa Public Library branches open across Ottawa:

Beaverbrook

Carlingwood

Carp

Cumberland

Greely

Greenboro

Main

Nepean Centrepointe

North Gloucester

Ruth E. Dickinson

Stittsville

St. Laurent

The Ottawa Public Library says masks are required to be worn inside all branches during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All returned materials are quarantined for 72 hours before being available again for checkout.