Ottawa Public Health is reporting five more deaths in Ottawa related to COVID-19, bringing the city's pandemic death toll to 720 residents.

The latest report from OPH includes the deaths of four men and one woman. One individual was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 70s and two were 90 or older.

The number of residents being treated in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection continues to decline, with OPH reporting 50 cases in hospital on Tuesday, down from 58. There are nine people in intensive care, down from 11.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital:

CHEO: Four patients

Montfort Hospital: 21 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 27 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 81 patients

OPH reported 170 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, which is believed to be an undercount of the true level of infection in the city due to restrictions on testing. Another 314 previously reported cases are now considered resolved and the number of known active cases in the city continues to decline and is below 1,800 for the first time since mid-December.

Data from the Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project show a decline in the viral signal between Feb. 3 and 6.

Across Ontario, health officials reported another 42 deaths linked to COVID-19 and a drop in the number of people in intensive care. There are currently 474 patients in the ICU, down from 486 on Monday. The total number of hospitalizations ticked up slightly in Tuesday's reporting to 2,254; however, not all hospitals report on weekends, so the increase is likely due to data lag.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 31 to Feb. 6): 135.1 (down from 140.0)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Jan. 31 to Feb. 6): 12.3 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.87

Known active cases: 1,768 (-149)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 50 residents of Ottawa hospitals on Tuesday being treated because of an active COVID-19 infection, down from 58 on Monday.

There are nine people in ICU, down from 11.

Age categories of people in hospital

0-9: 0

10-19: 2

20-29: 0

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 0

50-59: 2 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 10 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 17 (3 in ICU)

80-89: 13 (1 in ICU)

90+: 4 (1 in ICU)

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 910,335 (+639)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 859,864 (+3,822)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 523,257 (+3,797)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent (+1)

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 28 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 10 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 26 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 40 in hospital, 7 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

16 long-term care homes

28 retirement homes

25 hospital units

12 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.