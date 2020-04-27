Five Lexus vehicles stolen since April 19 in Ottawa
Published Monday, April 27, 2020 7:34PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Five Lexus vehicles have been stolen across Ottawa over the past week.
In a statement, the Ottawa Police Service says it “continues to be concerned with the risk of thefts of high-end Lexus and Toyota vehicles in Ottawa.”
Police add thieves appear to be targeting larger SUVs, 4 Runners and Tacoma vehicles.
Since April 19, five Lexus vehicles have been stolen across Ottawa. Police say three of the vehicles have since been recovered.
Car owners are being reminded of the following tips to protect their wheels:
- Make your vehicle less vulnerable to theft by parking it in a locked garage or by blocking it in tightly with a second vehicle
- Consider installing an after marker electronic immobilizer devices which can interfere with the starting of the vehicle
- Consider protecting your vehicle with devices such as car alarms or steering wheel locking devices such as “The Club”
- Locks to restrict access to the on-board diagnostic plug exist and when applied can impede a thief from re-programming a key
- “Good old fashioned neighbourhood watch” is a great deterrent. Be vigilant and call 911 to report suspicious activity in your neighbourhood.