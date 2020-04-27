OTTAWA -- Five Lexus vehicles have been stolen across Ottawa over the past week.

In a statement, the Ottawa Police Service says it “continues to be concerned with the risk of thefts of high-end Lexus and Toyota vehicles in Ottawa.”

Police add thieves appear to be targeting larger SUVs, 4 Runners and Tacoma vehicles.

Since April 19, five Lexus vehicles have been stolen across Ottawa. Police say three of the vehicles have since been recovered.

Car owners are being reminded of the following tips to protect their wheels: