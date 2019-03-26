

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Four people are displaced after an evening fire in Ottawa's east-end

Ottawa Fire received a 911 call at 10 p.m., but the caller didn’t say anything to the dispatcher. Fire Dispatch was able to map the cellphone call to the area of Stevens Ave. and Margueritte Ave.

When crews arrived on scene, a working fire was declared. It took crews over an hour to extinguish the fire in the single family home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An firefighter was treated for non-critical injuries while battling the blaze.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 925 Marguerite Street in Vanier. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/hbJOZnOZIn — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) March 26, 2019

This was one of five calls Ottawa Fire responded to on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, Ottawa Fire received a call from an alarm company reporting an active alarm at 34 Edgewater Street. There was a fire in an unoccupied structure.

No one was hurt.

Ottawa Fire quickly brought a 2-Alarm fire under control at 34 Edgewater Street in Kanata. Crews were able to contain the fire to the mezzanine area in the rear of G & I Automotive. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/qJ1ioFhvQJ — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) March 26, 2019

Around 6:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a call for a fire in a fuel tank on a tractor located in a barn at 6105 Malakoff Road. The fire was contained to the tractor.

No one was hurt.

At 6:12 p.m., firefighters responded to a call for a fire in the attached garage of a home on Victor St. The fire was contained to the garage.

And at 5:18 p.m., firefighters were called about a fire in a detached garage on Stagecoach Road. The structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.