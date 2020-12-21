OTTAWA -- More than a dozen people have been displaced from their homes and one woman is in critical condition after five separate fires Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

The first alarm bells rang at around 8:40 p.m. Sunday at a three-storey apartment building on Powell Avenue in the Glebe.

#OttFire is on scene battling a fire in a 3 storey structure on Powell avenue in the Glebe. Firefighters have rescued 1 occupant and provided care until transferring to @OttawaParamedic. The main body of the fire is knocked down. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/Z21PaAPRj8 — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) December 21, 2020

Most of the residents were able to evacuate safely, but one was still trapped on an upper floor when firefighters arrived. The stairwell was engulfed in flames, so firefighters had to climb into the building through one of the windows to search for the trapped person.

The individual, a woman in her 60s, was found and brought outside. Ottawa paramedics say she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters declared the fire under control by 9:30 p.m. Fire officials say the building housed approximately 15 people and all of them will be displaced. The fire marshall has been called in because of the extent of the blaze.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

At 1:29 a.m. Monday, firefighters were called to an apartment on Daly Avenue. No injuries were reported in this fire, but firefighters believe the two occupants of the apartment will be displaced.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire on Daly Street between King Edward Ave. & Nelson St. in Sandy Hill. Crews have fire on the 2nd & 3rd floor of a 2-1/2 storey residential building. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/Jfxe28ximC — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) December 21, 2020

Then, at 3:40 a.m. several 911 calls reported a fire on the top floor of a building on Arthur Street. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire on Arthur Street between Cambridge St. N. & Somerset St. W. in Chinatown. Fire located on the top floor of a vacant 2-1/2 storey house. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/HueQ0j1wda — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) December 21, 2020

At 9:11 a.m., fire crews were called to a duplex on St. Patrick Street between Dalhouise Street and Parent Avenue. A passerby saw smoke and then helped the four people in the building get out.

The fire was at the back of the building and was extinguished by 9:30. Two residents will be displaced and no injuries were reported by fire officials.

Firefighters have extinguished a fire in an apartment in a 2-story home on St Patrick between Dalhousie and Parent in the Market. The fire is under control and there are no reported injuries. #OttNews #OttFire #OttTraffic pic.twitter.com/d9BCNBxCQp — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) December 21, 2020

Finally, a fifth fire was reported Monday morning on James Street between Kent Street and Lyon Street in a building that is home to about 20 people. The fire was under control just after 11 a.m. and no injuries were reported. The fire was contained to the bedroom of the home.

Firefighters have extinguished a fire in a 3-story residence on James Street between Kent and Lyon. The main body of the fire is knocked down and there are no reported injuries. #OttNews #OttTraffic #OttFire pic.twitter.com/gzhTliZJf5 — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) December 21, 2020

All of the residents who have been forced from their homes as a result of these fires are being cared for by the Red Cross and the Salvation Army, fire officials say.