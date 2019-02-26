

Ted Raymond, 580 CFRA





Ottawa Firefighters have put out a fire on Greenland Rd. in the Dunrobin area, but five people are now displaced.

Firefighters were called to the home on Greenland, near Vances Side Rd. at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday.

Everyone inside the house was able to safely evacuate, but Ottawa Paramedics say one person, a man in his 20s, was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross and the Salvation Army have been called in to assist the five people affected by the fire.

Nearby barns and livestock were kept safe and were not affected by the blaze.