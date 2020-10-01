KINGSTON -- At least five recent cases of COVID-19 in Kingston are being traced to a house party two weeks ago.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says everyone who attended a house party on Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Johnson Street are required to self-isolate and get tested.

Once tested, everyone is asked to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

In a statement, Dr. Moore says KFL&A Public Health decided to go public with the five cases of COVID-19 linked to the party because of the spread of the virus.

"The well-being of these individuals is our top priority along with ensuring adherence to unmonitored private social gathering regulations," said Dr. Moore.

"The rationale for the public notification is that we have found evidence of propagation, but we have been unable to identify all attendees through case investigation."

Johnson Street is located near Queen's University.

Health officials are following up with close contacts of the confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 assessment centre at the Beechgrove Complex at 51 Heakes Lane in Kingston is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Queen’s University students may access the assessment centre located adjacent to Student Wellness Services in Mitchell Hall from Monday to Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., and by appointment only.