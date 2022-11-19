Five adults, child treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire in Ottawa

Five adults and a child were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation following an afternoon fire at an apartment building in Ottawa's Little Italy neighbourhood.

Forty people have been displaced by the fire on the sixth floor of an apartment building on Gladstone Avenue.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire in an apartment building on Gladstone, near Preston Street, just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they confirmed heavy smoke conditions on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors.

Ottawa firefighters say firefighters rescued multiple people from their balconies as smoke filled the hallways of the building.

The fire was reported in a sixth floor hallway.

Paramedics assessed nine people on the scene.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service tell CTV News Ottawa five adults and a child were treated for smoke inhalation, and were all transported to hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters used fans to ventilate smoke from the fire.

There is no word on cause of the fire.